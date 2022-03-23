(Bloomberg) --

U.K. inflation surged to a new 30-year high of 6.2%, adding to pressure on policy makers to protect consumers from a tightening squeeze on living standards.

February’s reading was higher than the 5.5% recorded in January, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected an increase to 6%, with the central bank anticipating a risk of double-digit inflation later this year.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has pledged to help the hardest-hit households in his spring economic statement later on Wednesday, adding to 21 billion pounds ($28 billion) of measures already set out to help on electricity and natural gas bills. The Bank of England has raised interest rates three times since December and may act again next month.

Inflation, which has surged from just 0.4% when the country was locked down for the coronavirus a year ago, has overshot forecasts in eight out of the past 10 months. The index rose 0.8% in the month of February alone, the biggest increase since 2009.

The BOE is concerned that will lead to a broader increase in prices across the economy, potentially prompting workers to demand higher wages and fueling an inflationary spiral. Sunak and the Treasury are worried about the impact on the poorest households who already are having trouble affording their utility bills.

Gas prices have surged over the past year with a reduction in supplies from Russia. The invasion of Ukraine raises the risk that those shipments are further limited, either by the government in Moscow or by sanctions imposed by western nations.

