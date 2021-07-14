(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. consumer prices accelerated more than expected for a second month in a row, a surprise that may challenge the Bank of England’s argument that the surge will be temporary.

Inflation climbed to 2.5% from a year earlier, the strongest since August 2018, according to Office for National Statistics data released on Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey was 2.2%.

The jump strengthens the view that the central bank will be forced to raise interest rates as soon as next year. It also shows how inflation is emerging as a test for central banks in major economies, coming a day after U.S. consumer-price growth unexpectedly surged to 5.4%.

Prices for food, used cars, clothing and footwear, eating and drinking out, and fuel rose in 2021 but mostly fell in 2020, resulting in the largest upward contributions to the change in the inflation rate. The ONS said people were seeking alternatives to public transport and paying more for it.

These were partially offset by a large downward contribution from games, toys and hobbies, where prices fell this year but rose a year ago.

The BOE predicts that inflation, which was as low as 0.2% last August, will exceed 3%. But crucially for policy, the central bank has maintained that the pressure would prove temporary.

Governor Andrew Bailey this month dismissed calls for imminent action by saying officials shouldn’t overreact to transitory factors affecting prices.

That hasn’t stopped a growing chorus of economists to predict that the BOE would raise interest rates as early as next year. Andy Haldane used his last speech as chief economist of the central bank on June 30 to warn that consumer-price growth could reach almost 4% by Christmas.

