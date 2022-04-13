(Bloomberg) -- U.K. economists are scrambling to increase their inflation forecasts after yet another shock reading in March, with many predicting the rate could approach 9% as soon as next month.

Consumer price gains in Britain hit 7% last month, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive month where the result shot above economists’ predictions.

Inflation is likely to accelerate in April when a 54% increase in energy bills is set to kick in, adding about 1.8 points to the headline rate. Analysts are anticipating prices at levels unthinkable a year ago, when the rate languished below 1% and the U.K. was just emerging from a coronavirus lockdown.

Following Wednesday’s data, Bloomberg Economics’ Dan Hanson and Ana Luis Andrade revised up their forecast to 9% from 8.5%. Nomura’s George Buckley and Deutsche Bank’s Sanjay Raja forecast readings around the same level. Allan Monks, an economist at JPMorgan in London, also now sees inflation spiking higher, hitting at 8.9% in April, and Bank Bank of America economist Robert Wood raised his forecast to 8.8%.

“Today’s inflation report would have done little to quell any inflation fears,” Raja said. “On the contrary, inflation fears are now likely to pick up further. Inflation is now everywhere. Price rises are broad-based and gaining momentum.”

Inflation at those levels would be well above the Bank of England’s forecast for around 8%. It would deepen an already brutal cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. that looks set to squeeze incomes by the sharpest pace on record.

Worse could arrive in October, when electricity and natural gas bills are due to rise again. That could push inflation into double digits for the first time since the 1980s. Deutsche Bank’s Raja expects the headline measure to reach 9.5%.

