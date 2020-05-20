(Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation slowed to the weakest level since 2016 in April as energy prices fell and the coronavirus lockdown put the brakes on economic activity.

Consumer prices increased 0.8% from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, less than the 0.9% economists expected. The core rate, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, slipped to 1.4%.

The report gives more of a flavor of the impact the coronavirus is having on the economy. Jobless claims surged last month, while Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said yesterday that the nation was headed for a “severe recession, the likes of which we haven’t seen.”

The drop takes the inflation rate to less than half of the Bank of England’s target, meaning Governor Andrew Bailey will have to write to the Chancellor explaining the reasons for the decline.

The central bank, which has already slashed interest rates to 0.1% and restarted bond buying to fight the crisis, said this month the economy may be heading for the worst downturn in three centuries as the pandemic keeps stores closed and consumers away from shops.

The reading may fuel speculation more action is needed, and may intensify an emerging debate among policy makers over the case for eventually taking rates below zero for the first time.

Downward pressure on prices came from fuel, energy and transportation costs, as well as clothing.

