(Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation slowed unexpectedly in February as clothing and footwear prices fell during a national lockdown that shut most retail stores.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% from a year earlier, which was less than the 0.7% gain the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Core inflation eased to 0.9% from 1.4% in January.

The slowdown may raise questions about how quickly inflation will return to the central bank’s 2% target. In February, officials predicted a sharp rebound from the worst recession in three centuries would see consumer price gains just below the goal by the end of the year.

The figures feed the debate about when the Bank of England will have to ratchet back its stimulus for the economy. Inflation has remained below the central bank’s 2% goal for 1 1/2 years.

This month’s data also give insights into how the economy is coping with a national coronavirus lockdown now into its third month. Non-essential shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues have been closed since the start of January, with some due to start reopening only in the middle of April.

Consumer optimism has picked up in recent weeks as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made swift headway in his effort to vaccinate almost all adults by the end of June. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak helped bolster sentiment by injecting a fresh jolt of spending in his annual budget, extending a tax break on house purchases and furlough payments to those out of work due to the virus.

BOE Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about inflation picking up already, saying a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.” The rest of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee endorsed guidance that they won’t tighten policy until there’s more concrete evidence that inflation is returning to target in a sustainable way.

Private-sector economists see inflation temporarily breaching 2% by year end, but the Office for Budget Responsibility expects the rate to remain below target until the end of 2024 as a fragile labor market offsets the effect of higher oil prices. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget decision to extend a reduced rate of value-added tax for the hospitality industry will also bear down on inflation this year.

