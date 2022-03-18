(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Inflation could become an unlikely ally in the Bank of England’s fight against rising prices U.K. households could face double-digit inflation before the end of the year The BOE may raise rates in May, but higher energy costs’ economic impact points to a pause in the second half of the year, according to Bloomberg Economics

Iceland faces a lower risk of speculative money flows due to shifts in global monetary policy, its central bank chief said in an interview

Russia’s central bank has been relegated to the role of bit-part player as the war and international sanctions devastate its economy Russia’s Finance Ministry said that it has sent payment orders for the interest on its dollar bonds

Spanish truckers’ protest over fuel prices are disrupting supply chains as dairy makers halt production

Italy is set to approve a new set of measures to cushion the impact of continuing energy and fuel-price increases

French President Emmanuel Macron said the state will need to take control of some firms in the energy sector

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to reduce the economic impact of his Covid-fighting measures

Bank of Japan indicated increasing concern over the economy, as it stuck with a dovish stance that contrasts with rate hikes elsewhere

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is confident the U.S economy is picking up and signaled he thinks wages are rising too fast

Accusations of China’s so-called debt trap diplomacy in Africa are — at least so far — unfounded

