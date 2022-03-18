Mar 18, 2022
U.K. Inflation, Spain’s Truckers, Xi’s Covid Strategy: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Inflation could become an unlikely ally in the Bank of England’s fight against rising prices
- U.K. households could face double-digit inflation before the end of the year
- The BOE may raise rates in May, but higher energy costs’ economic impact points to a pause in the second half of the year, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Iceland faces a lower risk of speculative money flows due to shifts in global monetary policy, its central bank chief said in an interview
- Russia’s central bank has been relegated to the role of bit-part player as the war and international sanctions devastate its economy
- Russia’s Finance Ministry said that it has sent payment orders for the interest on its dollar bonds
- Spanish truckers’ protest over fuel prices are disrupting supply chains as dairy makers halt production
- Italy is set to approve a new set of measures to cushion the impact of continuing energy and fuel-price increases
- French President Emmanuel Macron said the state will need to take control of some firms in the energy sector
- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to reduce the economic impact of his Covid-fighting measures
- Bank of Japan indicated increasing concern over the economy, as it stuck with a dovish stance that contrasts with rate hikes elsewhere
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell is confident the U.S economy is picking up and signaled he thinks wages are rising too fast
- Accusations of China’s so-called debt trap diplomacy in Africa are — at least so far — unfounded
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.