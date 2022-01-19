(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s inflation rate surged unexpectedly to the highest rate since 1992, adding to pressure for the Bank of England to respond with another boost for interest rates.

Consumer prices surged 5.4% from a year ago in December after a 5.1% gain the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected the pace of increases to stick to 5.2%.

Bank of England policy makers are concerned that inflation may top 6% in the first half of this year, triple their target. That’s fanned speculation of a rapid cycle of tightening for monetary policy after the BOE last month delivered the first increase since the start of the pandemic.

The monthly increase was driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurants and hotels, furniture and household goods, and clothing and footwear. That suggests price gains have moved beyond energy, which is due to hit consumer bills again starting in April. The cost of transport and motor fuels also gained, adding over 1 percentage point to the annual rate of inflation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.