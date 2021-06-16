(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. inflation surged unexpectedly past the Bank of England’s target for the first time in almost two years, an increase that will fuel speculation over when the Bank of England could start tightening monetary policy.Consumer prices rose 2.1% from a year earlier, the highest since July 2019, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected an increase of 1.8%.The pickup reflected higher prices for fuel, clothing and recreational goods as the economy took a further step out of lockdown. The central bank expects inflation to breach its 2% target temporarially this year. However, economists are increasingly concerned higher prices could prove more persistent given the rapid pace of recovery from the coronavirus recession.

They include outgoing BOE Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who said last week that pay and costs are already rising and high street inflation “can’t be far behind.” His colleague Gertjan Vlieghe says policy makers could raise the benchmark rate as early as next year if the labor market recovers smoothly when government job subsidies come to an end in September.

Market-based inflation expectations remain close to their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional gilt yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.

Many economies have seen prices accelerate over recent months, though policy makers continue to play down the risk of a sustained inflation outbreak. In the U.S., headline consumer inflation jumped to 5% in May, the highest in more than a decade. Euro-area inflation is running at 2%, just above the European Central Bank goal.

