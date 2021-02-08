(Bloomberg) -- The British Consulate-General has been informed that “Hong Kong, like other parts of China, does not recognize dual nationality,” according to a statement on a U.K. government website.

“If you have both British and Chinese nationality you may be treated as a Chinese citizen by local authorities, even if you enter Hong Kong on your British passport,” the U.K. said in a Feb. 8 update for its citizens to its Hong Kong travel advice.

“If this is the case, the British Consulate-General may not be able to offer you consular assistance,” according to the advice. “If you have formally renounced Chinese citizenship, you should carry evidence that you have done so.”

China late last month said it won’t recognize British National (Overseas) passports as travel documents or identification.

