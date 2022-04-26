(Bloomberg) -- U.K. insolvencies are already rising and could climb further as soaring inflation and the withdrawal of pandemic-related stimulus causes cracks in the economy to deepen.

The number of companies filing for some kind of insolvency proceeding in the U.K. was up to 2,114 in March, 112% higher than a year before and 34% more than in 2019, according to data published by the Insolvency Service Friday.

The higher numbers are partly due to a catch-up effect. Government measures to help businesses through the pandemic, from the furlough scheme to VAT payment deferrals and state-backed loans, kept insolvencies artificially low. As that support has been withdrawn, a growing number of companies have realized they can’t survive on their own.

U.K. inflation surged to a 30-year high of 7% in March, adding pressure on businesses and intensifying a cost-of-living crisis that threatens to derail the recovery. Higher input costs from energy to logistics, raw materials and labor are not yet reflected in the number of companies undergoing insolvency or restructuring.

“There are lots of problems below the water line that haven’t emerged because of the amount of cash around,” said Jeremy Whiteson, partner at law firm Fladgate, specialized in small and medium-sized businesses.

“Restructurings really happen when you can’t refinance, and refinancing is becoming more challenging than it was before, in particular for those sectors exposed to more expensive and volatile inputs, such as energy and food,” according to Adam Gallagher, partner at law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

“With interest rates going up and debt becoming more expensive, businesses that had the opportunity to refinance over the last six months but didn’t may be regretting it now.”

Liquidations

The biggest driver of those insolvencies were voluntary liquidations, the process by which directors of a company choose to place the business into liquidation to pay debt.

The higher figure “indicates how difficult smaller businesses are finding it,” said Tony Barrell, a partner at financial advisory firm FRP. “They’re just saying ‘enough is enough’ and throwing in the towel.”

That a higher number of companies are going into liquidation reflects that more companies are failing, but there is no underlying business to be rescued, according to Alan Hudson, a partner at EY’s U.K. restructuring and insolvency practice.

Before the pandemic some companies were facing structural challenges, such as auto suppliers with the shift to electric vehicles, or brick-and-mortar retailers with online shopping. “Those challenges haven’t gone away but have added the impact of the pandemic and now inflation,” said Hudson. “We’ll go from businesses that don’t have a reason to exist to businesses that need to restructure but can’t do so in a solvent way.”

Consumer Confidence

While companies in the manufacturing and food industries will be the first ones to show pressures from higher input costs, according to FRP’s Barrell, the lowest consumer confidence since 2008 casts a somber outlook for businesses in the discretionary consumer space, such as retail or appliances, and leisure and hospitality, according to EY’s Hudson.

U.K. retail sales already plunged 1.4% in March, more than the 0.3% decline predicted by economists.

To be sure, as higher prices and lower consumption bite, the number of insolvent businesses is likely to go up further, but the wave of defaults first predicted at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to materialize. One reason is that the amount of liquidity in the market remains high for viable businesses, partly due to the rise of private credit as an asset class. Another reason is that the government could step in again if the situation deteriorates.

“The government support created a dam effect that we don’t think will break at once, as the government will do whatever it takes to support businesses as inflation surges,” said Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

Apollo-backed Miller Homes broke the silence in Europe’s junk bond market on Monday, launching the first high-yield deal in Europe since early February. Year-to-date European junk bond issuance amounts to 13.01 billion euros ($13.9 billion), a 74% decrease since this time last year, according to Bloomberg data. There were 11 issuers with 12 tranches in Europe’s publicly-syndicated debt market so far this morning, with a minimum issuance volume of 9.5 billion euros-equivalent.

Meanwhile, Barclays Plc witnessed a surge in emerging-markets trading last quarter, with revenue reaching about 500 million pounds ($636 million) amid volatility following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Elsewhere, Japan’s CLO whale Norinchukin Bank is in active discussions with managers of European CLOs to pour money into the market, setting the seal on its global comeback

Bonds of embattled German landlord Adler Group SA dropped to record lows on Monday, as investors continued to dig into KPMG’s audit detailing a slew of accounting irregularities and opaque consulting fees

ASIA

China’s junk-bond market looks set to extend its longest losing streak on record, even after a rebound of around 1 cent on the dollar Tuesday, following a pledge by the central bank to support the economy and let banks ease financing to distressed developers.

A group of China’s distressed property developers such as Yuzhou Group Holdings Co. and Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. have seen their domestic and offshore bond prices diverge sharply, with investors in overseas debt losing more

Elsewhere, HSBC Holdings Plc side-stepped macro-economic troubles, posting better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. The London-headquartered bank reported adjusted pretax profits of $4.71 billion on Tuesday, beating a company-compiled consensus of analysts of $4.49 billion for the period

Meanwhile, buyout firms including CVC Capital Partners and KKR & Co. are considering bids for Toshiba Corp., people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News, after the Japanese conglomerate said it would be open to potential offers

Americas

Used-car retailer Carvana Co. is in the US junk bond market looking to raise $2.275 billion of debt to finance its acquisition of Adesa Inc.’s U.S. physical auction business.

Blackstone Inc. has agreed to buy PS Business Parks Inc. for $7.6 billion, doubling down on its real estate bet across the U.S.

Meanwhile, Mondelez International Inc. has agreed to buy Mexico’s leading confectionery company from Grupo Bimbo for roughly $1.3 billion

Investors for Paris Compliance, a climate change activist group, are lobbying industry bodies in bonds and loans to tighten principles used to issued environmentally-friendly labeled debt that they say currently enables some borrowers to effectively increase pollution

