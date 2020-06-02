(Bloomberg) -- An influential body representing the U.K. asset management industry issued a rebuke to Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc after the luxury carmaker lost all its female directors, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-based Investment Association put out a so-called red top report on Aston Martin ahead of its June 3 annual general meeting, according to the person. The report criticizes Aston Martin for its all-male board and cites a lack of diversity on its executive committee, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Aston Martin’s three female directors all left the board in recent months. Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll became executive chairman in April, replacing Penny Hughes, after leading a bailout of the sports-car manufacturer. The other women on the board, Imelda Walsh and Tensie Whelan, previously said they wouldn’t stand for re-election and formally stepped down May 23.

The Investment Association’s members manage more than 7.7 trillion pounds ($9.7 trillion) of assets, according to its website. The body issues such reports through its research arm, the Institutional Voting Information Service.

Aston Martin said in February it recognized its board composition wouldn’t be fully in line with U.K. corporate governance norms after the investment from Stroll’s consortium. The company only accepted the lack of compliance to support the capital raise and understands that “significant focus and effort” will need to be applied to the issue, it said in a filing at the time.

An Aston Martin spokesperson said “this is a particular focus for Mr. Stroll as incoming Executive Chair and his priority is to ensure the right balance of skills and experience to support the Company in delivering its long-term potential.”

The spokesperson added that it was recruiting additional independent non-executive directors.

Aston Martin’s biggest institutional shareholders include Fidelity Investments, which owns nearly 3%, and Invesco Ltd., which holds about2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Vanguard Group Inc. and Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Ltd. each have about 1.2%, the data show.

