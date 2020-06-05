(Bloomberg) -- U.S. corporate debt is increasingly attractive to European investors after a steep drop in hedging costs that boosted its relative value, according to Chris Bowie, partner and portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management LLP.

“There will be many more opportunities in the dollar market, so much so that I’m hiring for our New York office,” said London-based Bowie in an interview on June 2. The new U.S. employee is expected to start at the $20.7 billion fixed income unit of Vontobel Asset Management Inc. early in the third quarter.

Three-month dollar-hedging costs based on forward contracts for euro and yen-based investors have fallen significantly since March, when the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates close to zero and pledged to boost bond holdings to cushion the blow of the coronavirus. This makes it cheaper for foreign debt buyers to hedge currency risk.

Given an uncertain earnings and growth outlook, Bowie is cautious on credit in the short term, following a significant rally from March lows. He says spreads could widen 50 basis points over the summer -- from 156 basis points on Thursday -- but won’t revisit the recent high above 370 basis points.

“Although the sell-off was more than we deserve, the bonus has been more than we deserved,” said Bowie. “I do think there’ll be a pull back over the summer, but we think we have seen the lows for the year.”

And despite U.S. recession, rising unemployment, record bankruptcies and debt defaults, Bowie is positive on the U.S. economy, which he does not expect to fall into depression.

“We like dollar risk because we think the amazing fiscal response is most likely to lead to better growth outcomes in the U.S. versus any other parts of the world,” said Bowie. “It might be more of a U-shaped recovery, but I think we will get a recovery. I think we will get positive growth next year.”

In addition, from a European perspective, there’s better value in U.S. debt. The average U.S. investment-grade corporate bond yields about 2.35% on average, compared to about 1% for comparable European risk. Meanwhile, Japanese corporate debt pays just 0.6%.

Financials Bias

Bowie, who runs a longer-dated corporate bond fund and an absolute return fund, is overweight BBB rated credit and underweight bonds with single A ratings. By sector, he likes financials, particularly callable life insurance bonds.

TwentyFour avoids high-yield energy and travel companies, cinemas, as well as high-grade cruise operators. Bowie is also concerned about property and casualty insurers.

“I like short-dated credit beta because you have visible earnings and much less volatility, but you also have very similar yields,” he said. “In a typical investment-grade index, senior bonds have very low spread, very low yield and tons of duration. My view is that’s a toxic combination at this point in the cycle.”

No Free ESG Lunch

Incorporating environmental, social and governance factors into a credit portfolio offers no free lunch, but comes at a cost, according to Bowie. That’s because screening out industries like tobacco, gambling, alcohol, oil and gas erodes return and adds volatility because they are defensive, he said.

Increased regulation and capital flowing into sustainable mandates in Europe may cause outperformance for those issuers, as well as higher cost of capital for less sustainable companies, according to Bowie.

“That means the yield on those bonds goes higher,” he said. “Ultimately, that means more performance for less sustainable credit.”

