The U.K. and Ireland are in pole position to host the European Football Championships in 2028 after submitting a joint bid to UEFA.

The ‘expression of interest,’ which is an important step in the bidding process, is the only one on the table ahead of today’s deadline. That means the countries could be confirmed as hosts of the soccer tournament at next month’s UEFA Executive Committee meeting, barring a late entry from another nation.

Potential rivals have fallen away from the application process in recent months, with reigning champions Italy expected to pursue a Euro 2032 bid instead, and Russia’s interest quashed by its invasion of Ukraine.

England’s journey to the Euro 2020 final sparked pandemonium last summer, spurring spending at pubs and bookmakers across the country. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his support of the bid on Wednesday, and said the two nations “stand ready to host one of the world’s greatest sporting events”.

