(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel plans to model new centers for migrants crossing the English Channel from France on camps being built by Greece, where there are curfews and others checks on movements, the Telegraph reported.

Breaking the strict rules could affect migrants’ asylum claims, the newspaper quoted a U.K. government source as saying.

Apps could be created for migrants to track their asylum applications on smartphones or computers in the centers, and Patel has been impressed by Greece’s digitized process, the newspaper said.

The U.K. has accused France of not doing enough to stem the flow of migrants crossing the channel. Britain’s Border Force was given powers to seize people smugglers at sea and send migrants who’ve crossed the Channel back to France in new legislation earlier this year, and the government is also in negotiation with other countries about hosting asylum processing centers.

