(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. expects to reach an agreement with the European Union on extending the grace period for post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Under current arrangements, the sale of chilled meats and fresh sausages into Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. is due to be banned when the grace period expires at the end of June.

“We expect to agree an extension to the chilled meats grace period on terms that are acceptable to the U.K.,” Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain said on a call with reporters.

Bloomberg News reported last week that officials on both sides were optimistic a truce in what British media have called the Brexit “sausage wars” will be reached.

