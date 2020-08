(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government is “working on” introducing tests for Covid-19 at airports, a move that would ease the requirement on travelers to self-isolate on arrival.

“This is one of the examples of why mass testing can help,” Hancock told BBC Radio on Wednesday. “If you can have a test technology where the test result comes back in a matter of minutes rather than the next day because you don’t have to send it to the lab, then you can check that people don’t have and aren’t transmitting the virus now.”

With many British schools on their summer vacations, the requirement for holidaymakers to isolate for two weeks on returning from abroad is one of the most prominent examples of the tension between the government’s desire to get life back to normal and its fear that infection levels will start to rise. Last week, the U.K. said people returning from France must self-isolate.

Hancock said his “moonshot” solution was fast tests for the virus on a mass scale, “to have testing ubiquitous and available to reopen all sorts of things, to reduce the burden of the quarantine arrangements which nobody wants to have in place, to allow us to reopen parts of the economy.”

Repeat Tests

But the health secretary pointed out that the problem with simply testing arrivals from overseas is that the virus can incubate undetectably for up to two weeks, meaning that repeat tests are needed to ensure it doesn’t emerge in the days after a test.

Hancock also declined to give a firm deadline for the roll-out of mass testing.

“We’re ramping it up over the remainder of this year,” he said. “We are going as fast as we can working with dozens of these companies, both homegrown and international to get the very best testing capacity.”

In a sign of how testing capacity has increased, the Office for National Statistics said it will increase its surveillance testing numbers from the current level of 28,000 people every two weeks to 150,000 people every two weeks by October. When the U.K. went into lockdown in late March, the country’s entire testing capacity was about 6,000 a day, and was only being used only for people in hospital.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.