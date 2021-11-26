(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the U.K., saying winds of at least 80 miles an hour are set to hit the country late on Friday.

The weather service said the most dangerous winds are likely to affect northeast England and the east coast of Scotland overnight into Saturday, potentially causing damage to coastal areas.

The gusty weather could push wind-power generation to a record high this weekend, according to a Bloomberg model. Coupled with the high winds, the storm may bring sleet and snow to parts of the U.K. as temperatures slide.

The Met Office warnings expire on Saturday, with the storm moving off toward mainland Europe. Wind speeds in the U.K. are set to dip at the start of next week, boosting demand for gas-fired power generation amid a continuing energy crunch.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.