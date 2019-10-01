(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. advised travelers to Tanzania to be aware of a “probable” Ebola-related death in the East African nation, its Foreign and Commonwealth Office said Tuesday in a statement on its website. About 75,000 British nationals visit Tanzania every year, it said.

Tanzania has reiterated that there are no cases of the deadly viral disease in the country and last week summoned the World Health Organization’s country representative after the global body said authorities were giving incomplete information about possible cases. The WHO official, Tigest Ketsela Mengestu, said the organization didn’t have evidence of Ebola in the nation.

