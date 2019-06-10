(Bloomberg) -- Islamist militants are likely to try to carry out attacks in Ghana as their influence is spreading in West Africa, according to the U.K. Foreign Office.

Groups associated with the regional offshoots of al-Qaeda and Islamic State present a threat and have “demonstrated capability and intent by mounting attacks against security forces and civilians in several countries,” most recently in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, the department said in a notice on its website. The threat also extends to a risk of kidnappings, it said.

Some of West Africa’s biggest economies are increasingly vulnerable to attacks by militants, whose influence is spreading to the inland border of coastal nations. Heavyweights Ghana and Ivory Coast as well as smaller neighbors Benin and Togo are strengthening security along their boundaries with Burkina Faso, which has seen a surge of attacks this year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andre Janse van Vuuren in Accra at ajansevanvuu@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andre Janse van Vuuren at ajansevanvuu@bloomberg.net, Pauline Bax

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.