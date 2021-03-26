(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. had its best two weeks for job advertisements since the start of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, a group representing recruiters and employers said.

The findings from REC are a sign that companies are beginning to prepare for lockdown rules loosening in the coming weeks. With half of adults vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson aims to allow shops to reopen and restaurants to serve customers outside by the middle of April.

REC said 146,000 new jobs were posted last week and 179,000 the week before, the two highest readings since March 2020. The number of active postings fell 1.8% in the past week to 1.29 million as older advertisements expired or were taken down. More than 16% were for temporary roles, up 2 percentage points from a year ago.

“As we reach the tail end of the pandemic, job creation is returning,” said Neil Carberry, chief executive officer of REC. “It’s clear that the recovery will not recreate exactly the same economy as we had before.”

Official government statistics earlier this week showed companies hired more people last month. The number of employees on payrolls rose 68,000 in February, the third consecutive monthly increase. Its reading of job vacancies from December to February increased by 8% to a total of 601,000.

East and West Dunbartonshire remained hiring hotspots, while the biggest drop was in the Isle of Wight. The biggest increase in postings was for veterinary nurses, bricklayers and therapists.

