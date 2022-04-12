(Bloomberg) --

The tightest U.K. labor market in living memory is failing to tempt people back into work, creating severe shortages for employers.

Unemployment is at levels last lower in the 1970s, and job vacancies are at record highs. Yet there are 570,000 fewer available workers than before the pandemic struck.

The number of people declared inactive -- neither in work nor looking for a job -- rose further in the three months through February to 8.86 million, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. That the equivalent of 21.4% of the population aged 16 to 64, the highest rate since 2017.

The figures suggest there is no end in sight to the skill shortages that blight sectors from computing to haulage and hospitality. The squeeze is pushing up wages, with some firms forced to offer double-digit pay increases.

For the Bank of England, concerns center on the possibility of an inflationary spiral as higher pay leads firms to keep raising prices to protect their profit margins. Policy makers are expected to raise borrowing costs this year to the highest since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. They’re aiming to tame inflation, which is running at its highest rate in three decades.

The rise in inactivity during the pandemic has been driven by those declaring themselves long-term sick. Many of those are older workers suffering from long-Covid conditions.

“We expect higher inactivity to become a permanent feature of the U.K. labor market, as around six in 10 of these older workers say they will not consider returning to work in the future,” said Jake Finney, an economist at PwC.

