The U.K. labor market remained solid with record job vacancies and a surge in hiring in September, figures that may embolden the Bank of England to increase interest rates as soon as this year.

The number of payrolled employees climbed by 207,000 last month and is now higher than they were before the start of the pandemic, according to data from the U.K. tax authority. Vacancies rose to 1.2 million, the highest number on record, the Office for National Statistics said.

Underlying wage growth rose to between 4.1% and 5.6% in the three months through August, indicating price pressures in the economy that have started to concern the central bank. Policy makers have warned that inflation will top 4% later this year, double their target, and will probably prompt a tightening in monetary policy.

The number of people in work rose 235,000 in the three months through August, the biggest quarterly increase since 2015. Unemployment ticked down to 4.5% from 4.6%.

BOE officials are watching jobs data closely as they assess when to pull the trigger on the first interest-rate rise since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The biggest question for policy makers is what happens to more than 1 million workers who were likely on furlough when the government ended the program on Sept. 30. Strong hiring numbers suggest many of those will be absorbed into jobs.

The payroll data are among the most up-to-date information available to BOE policy makers, with the broader unemployment numbers from the ONS carrying a longer lag. The first look payrolls data following the end of furlough comes on Nov. 16, more than a week after the next BOE meeting. Official unemployment numbers for October won’t be published until Dec. 14, two days before the BOE’s final decision of the year.

Investors are pricing in a rate hike by the end of the year.

The U.K. labor market has been plunged into the spotlight in recent weeks, as a number of high profile shortages in key areas led to supply chain chaos and concerns of a spiral in wages and prices.

While that would be a concern for policy makers at the BOE, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has painted it as a positive story for Britain, casting it as part of the economy’s transition away from the European Union.

