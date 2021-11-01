(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Advertised U.K. vacancies rose to more than 1.3 million in the first week of October, with shortages in hospitality, agriculture and transport, according to Adzuna, a job search engine.

Rising job openings could strengthen the case for an increase in interest rates as policy makers prepare to meet this week.

“Hiring holes are appearing throughout the U.K. jobs market and pushing up overall vacancy levels to record highs,” said Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna. “Employers are responding by raising wages and offering bonuses, but smaller employers who can’t afford to compete are struggling.”

The shortage of truck drivers was highlighted in recent weeks in the U.K. as pump stations struggled to get deliveries of gasoline and diesel. Truck drivers accounted for one in 50 of all job vacancies in September, according to Adzuna. The survey also highlighted an increase in vacancies in human resources roles, while demand for interpreters has surged since the U.K. left the European Union in January.

According to the Office of National Statistics, job vacancies increased to a record 1.2 million in September.

