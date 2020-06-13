3h ago
U.K. Jobless Expected to Rise to 4.5 Million, Sunday Times Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. cabinet ministers expect the number of unemployed people to rise to 4.5 million over the next year, the highest number since records were started, Sunday Times reported.
- The ministers will present their projections to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the newspaper said
- One in three companies is expected to lay off staff because of the coronavirus pandemic, the newspaper cited a Chartered Management Institute survey as showing
- About 34% of managers plan to dismiss employees, while 26% expect they will have to cut people this year, according to the survey
- NOTE: Three Million Jobs Idled in Virus-Hit U.K. Retail, Hospitality
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.