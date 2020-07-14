(Bloomberg) -- The number of jobs supported by the U.K. government’s pandemic support rose to 12.1 million last week, even as more shops and restaurants reopened.

The furlough program, which currently pays 80% of a worker’s wage, is due to begin to wind down from August, with employers gradually taking on more of the burden.

Separate data showed the the government aid for firms rose further across its three lending programs.

