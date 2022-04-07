(Bloomberg) -- U.K. companies are raising starting salaries at the fastest pace on record as worsening labor shortages hand workers unprecedented bargaining power.

In a survey published Friday, the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and consultancy KPMG said the average salary awarded to new permanent joiners climbed more in March than at any time since polling began in October 1997.

The surge reflects both huge demand from employers and the impact of soaring prices, with firms now increasing pay rates for all staff to compensate them for the fastest inflation in three decades.

A scarcity of candidates meant companies across the country struggled to fill a rising number of vacancies in sectors from computing to hospitality. Reasons cited include low unemployment, fewer European Union workers and uncertainty created by the war in Ukraine, which has made many employees hesitant about switching jobs.

Demand for temporary staff was boosted by absences caused by record Covid-19 infection levels.

“There is no end in sight to the deep-seated workforce challenges facing the U.K. economy,” said Claire Warnes, head of education, skills and productivity at KPMG UK. “Many employers will continue to struggle to hire the talent and access the skills they need.”

The hot U.K. labor market helps to explain why the Bank of England has raised interest rates three times since December and is forecast to deliver further hikes this year. Officials are concerned about the possibility of an inflationary spiral, where demands for higher pay lead firms to keep raising prices to protect their profit margins.

For workers, the opportunity to command a big wage bump would ordinarily be unalloyed good news. But with energy prices soaring and inflation forecast to be close to double digits by the fall, most will still suffer a sharp fall in living standards this year.

