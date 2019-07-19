(Bloomberg) -- Britain posted its largest June budget deficit in four years as spending surged and taxes failed to grow.

The shortfall more than doubled from a year earlier to 7.2 billion-pound ($9 billion), much higher than the 3.9 billion pounds forecast by economists. It left the deficit in the first three months of 2019-20 at 17.9 billion pounds, 33% more than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

Key Insights

Spending including capital investment rose 7.2% from a year earlier, boosted by debt interest costs -- higher RPI pushed up payments on inflation-linked bonds -- and government outlays on goods and services.

Receipts rose 1.5%, with dividends and national-insurance contributions driving the increase. Excluding these categories, tax income was virtually unchanged from a year earlier.

Deficit is forecast to widen modestly to 29.3 billion pounds, or 1.3% of GDP, in 2019-20 as a result of giveaways including extra billions for the National Health Service announced last year.

Figures come against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty for the public finances, with both candidates to be prime minister promising tens of billions of pounds of tax cuts and spending increases and the threat of a no-deal Brexit hanging over the economy.

Office for Budget Responsibility Thursday warned Tory leadership hopefuls Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt there is no “free lunch” when it comes to funding their commitments and that a no-deal Brexit could add 30 billion pounds a year to the deficit, dashing any hopes of balancing the books by the mid-2020s.

Central government cash requirement, which helps determine bond issuance, stood at 13.5 billion pounds in June. April- June requirement was 20.4 billion pounds against 2019-20 forecast of 23.7 billion pounds.

Net debt including Bank of England schemes, climbed to 1.82 trillion pounds, or 83.1% of GDP. OBR sees debt burden rising under no-deal Brexit scenario.

Get More

2018-19 deficit revised down to 23.5 billion pounds from 24 billion pounds.

Fiscal mandate requires that structural borrowing is below 2% of GDP in 2020-21.

Government is forecast to meet target with 26.6 billion pounds to spare but headroom falls to 15 billion once reclassification of student loans is incorporated into the public finances later this year.

Mandate is met with a tighter margin in no-deal Brexit, OBR says, but decisively missed if commitments made by Johnson and Hunt are implemented.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jill Ward in London at jward98@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Andrew Atkinson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.