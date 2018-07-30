(Bloomberg) -- U.K. consumers maintained their appetite for debt in June as the Bank of England considers whether to raise interest rates for only the second time since 2007.

Unsecured lending rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, the same rate as in the previous two months, the U.K. central bank said on Monday. Consumers added 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) to their debts in June -- above the average of the previous six months. Credit cards are accounting for an increasing share of consumer credit, outpacing personal loans, overdrafts and car finance, the BOE said.

A report this month showed Britons are increasingly struggling with credit card debt, with a “significant increase” in defaults on credit card loans largely driving the gain in defaults across unsecured lending last quarter. Monday’s report showed that is proving no bar to further borrowing, with credit card lending increasing an annual 9.5 percent in June, compared to 8.5 percent growth in other loans.

The BOE is widely expected to deliver a quarter-point rate hike on Thursday to keep a lid on inflation. That may start to damp demand for loans after a decade of rock-bottom interest rates since the financial crisis encouraged consumers to borrow. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics last week showed U.K. household spending exceeded incomes in 2017 for the first time in three decades.

The BOE data also showed the mortgage market is also holding up, with the number of home-loan approvals ticking higher to 65,619 in June.

