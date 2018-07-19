(Bloomberg) -- U.K. retail sales unexpectedly dropped in June, though the sector will contribute to growth in the second quarter.

Sales fell 0.5 percent from May, compared with a median estimate of a 0.2 percent gain in a Bloomberg survey. The pound fell after the report, dropping as much as 0.7 percent to $1.2983, the lowest since September.

Still, the quarterly gain of 2.1 percent was the most since the first three months of 2004, meaning it will contribute a 0.1 point gain to GDP, according to the Office for National Statistics in London.

While people increased spending on food and drink, above- average temperatures throughout the month and the start of the soccer World Cup on June 14 kept them away from other stores. Sales at food stores rose the most since 2001 on a quarterly basis.

After a weak start to the year that the Bank of England says was down to cold weather, retail sales have largely been a bright spot for officials looking for signs of a recovery in consumption.

Policy makers are widely expected to raise interest rates at their Aug. 2 meeting. The odds investors place on a hike were little changed after the report at about 78 percent.

Excluding auto fuel, sales fell 0.6 percent. Monthly data for May were revised up. A report Wednesday showed consumer price growth held at 2.4 percent in June, surprising economists who had expected the rate to accelerate.

Despite the pickup in recent months, the U.K. high street continues to struggle. Discount chain Poundworld Retail Ltd. filed for protection from creditors last month, while DFS Furniture Plc has warned of a summer slowdown in sales.

Traditional bricks-and-mortar stores are struggling in the face of competition from the internet. Spending online jumped 14.3 percent from a year earlier, the ONS said.

From a year ago, retail sales increased 2.9 percent in June. Excluding fuel, annual growth was 3 percent.

