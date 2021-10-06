(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Justice Secretary Dominic Raab was criticized by opposition lawmakers for telling the BBC that misogyny was “absolutely wrong whether it’s a man against a woman or a woman against a man.”

Raab was speaking in response to calls for misogyny to be made a hate crime, following the conviction of former police officer Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard.

“Inciting hatred, intimidation, harassment are already criminal offenses,” Raab said, after it was pointed out that misogyny specifically is a hatred or prejudice toward women. “What you want to do is focus on how you enforce the offenses that we’ve got in law that protect women” from harassment.

