British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to start negotiations for a post-Brexit trade agreement between the two nations.

The decision was taken during a telephone conversation between the two leaders, Kenya’s presidency said.

The talks, which are expected to be completed before the U.K.’s exit from the European Union on Dec. 31, will be conducted within the Kenya-U.K. Strategic Partnership Framework established in January and the East African Community parameters “in order to enhance regional integration,” Kenya’s presidency said Saturday in an emailed statement.

Last year, Britain granted Kenyan goods duty-and quota-free market access for two years after the U.K. leaves the EU, Nairobi-based East African newspaper reported in September.

