(Bloomberg) -- U.K. teenagers who fail Math and English exams could be banned from taking out loans to go to university under new government plans.

Boris Johnson’s Conservative government is considering introducing requirements for pupils to get the passing Level 4 grade in their GSCEs, commonly taken at the age of 16, to access student finance. An alternative proposal could call for at least two E grades in any A level exams, usually taken at age 18. Mature students would be exempt.

The measures are part of a series of reforms designed “to ensure students aren’t being pushed into higher education before they are ready, and student number controls, so that poor-quality, low-cost courses aren’t incentivised to grow uncontrollably,” the Department for Education said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

It’s a reversal of the Labour government’s aims 20 years ago to send half the nation’s young people on to higher education -- a milestone passed in the 2017-2018 academic year. And critics are sounding the alarm.

“Now is not the time to shrink or underfund universities, nor place a cap on aspiration by restricting the number of places,” said Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities U.K. “Government must ensure that anyone with the potential to succeed at university has the opportunity to do so.”

The U.K.’s world-renowned universities are in crisis, with lecturers striking over pension cuts just as young people are applying to continue their education in record numbers amid a fractious job market.

The highest proportion of school leavers on record from England, Wales and Northern Ireland applied to go to university this year, according to official figures published this month. They include a surge in young people inspired by the pandemic to go into nursing, and an increase from pupils in the U.K.’s most disadvantaged areas.

