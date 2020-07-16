(Bloomberg) -- U.K. jobless claims fell in June and the economy lost fewer jobs than expected in the three months through May as government income support kept millions of people in work amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell 28,100 to 2.63 million, and employment fell by less than half the expected drop, the Office for National Statistics said. The headline jobless rate stayed at 3.9%.

The job cuts to date are almost certainly the tip of the iceberg, however. With more than 9 million employees being kept in work on government wage subsidies, the question is what happens to them when income support is phased out between August and October.

A British Chamber of Commerce survey Thursday found that one third of businesses expect to cut jobs in the next three months. It follows a warning from the Office for Budget Responsibility that the jobless rate could reach 12% by year end if just one in seven furloughed workers becomes unemployed, and over 13% in early 2021 under a more pessimistic scenario.

