(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. lost jobs in the three months through April and pay growth eased, figures Tuesday may show. But the labor market is not about to crack under the pressure of Brexit uncertainty, according to Bloomberg Economics. The loss of momentum reflects sampling volatility and unemployment is expected to remain at a 44-year-low of 3.8%, enough to worry inflation hawks at the Bank of England.

