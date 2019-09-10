(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy continued to create jobs over the summer and wages jumped, despite the escalating turmoil over Brexit.

The number of people in work rose by 31,000 in the three months through July, returning the jobless rate to 3.8%, its lowest since the 1970s.

A tight labor market is forcing employers to increase salaries, and basic pay rose a faster-than-expected 3.8% in the latest three months. That’s well above inflation, helping to underpin consumer spending.

There were nonetheless some signs that the jobs market is succumbing to the jitters weighing on the wider economy. Employment growth was weaker than forecast; vacancies fell to their lowest level since 2017; and the number of hours worked fell sharply.

Key Insights

Average earnings growth slowed from 3.9% in the three months through June but the figures are being affected by the timing of pay increases in the state-funded National Health Service

Wage growth including bonuses accelerated to 4%, the highest since 2008, with pay in July alone jumping 4.2%

The employment rate stood at a record 76.1%. Employment in the latest three months was driven by people working for themselves. Inactivity was little changed

Employment growth has slowed this year, and the increase in the latest three months was less than the 55,000 forecast by economists

Vacancies fell to 812,000 in the three months through August, the lowest since September-November 2017. The number of hours worked dropped by 4.3%

Pay increases are not being matched by productivity gains, putting pressure on companies to raise prices to protect their margins

