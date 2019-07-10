(Bloomberg) -- The deputy leader of the U.K. Labour Party said he was “chilled and appalled” by a report accusing senior figures in the party of interfering in internal investigations of antisemitism.

The BBC “Panorama” program Wednesday featured former employees of the Labour Party making allegations that Jenny Formby, the General Secretary, and others, don’t take the party’s antisemitism problem seriously and intervened in independent disciplinary cases.

In response to the show, the Labour Party said the Leader’s Office didn’t intervene and that ex-staff members featured were “disaffected officials who have always opposed Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, worked to actively undermine it and have both personal and political axes to grind”.

But Tom Watson, deputy leader, tweeted after it aired that the former employees were “incredibly brave.” He said “serious questions now have to be answered.”

According to the program, Seumas Milne, Corbyn’s director of communications, called for a review of the disciplinary process in March 2018. He said current the system was “muddling up political disputes with racism.”

‘Panorama’ showed email evidence of Formby saying she wanted to influence the selection of a panel investigating antisemitism by a prominent party activist Jackie Walker. She later deleted the email chain, which was copied to Corbyn, saying “I’ve permanently deleted all trace of the email. Too many eyes on my Labour address.”

In response, the Labour Party said Formby temporarily stopped using her party email address because of concerns that a political opponent had access to it. The party said it “completely rejects” any claim that it is antisemitic.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.