U.K. opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn turned down an invitation to attend a state banquet with U.S. President Donald Trump hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The government said this week Trump would come on a state visit June 3-5, the highest honor afforded to visiting dignitaries. The U.S. president and Prime Minister Theresa May will hold talks in London and take part in an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, one of the turning points of World War II.

“Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honor a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric,” Corbyn said Friday in an emailed statement. Still, he said he would welcome a meeting with Trump “to discuss all matters of interest.”

Corbyn’s refusal follows a similar rejection by Liberal Democrats leader Vince Cable, and illustrates the depth of opposition to the U.S. leader. May offered Trump a state visit shortly after he took office in January 2017, but the two governments until now had failed to agree on dates and format amid concern he’d be greeted by protests.

There were nationwide demonstrations during Trump’s working visit last year.