(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer, leader of the U.K.’s main opposition Labour Party, is self-isolating as a precaution after a member of his household developed possible symptoms of Covid-19.

He won’t take part in the parliamentary debate on Monday on the government’s controversial plan to break international law and rewrite the Brexit withdrawal agreement, a party spokesperson said. Starmer hasn’t shown symptoms himself and will be working from home.

“This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”

