(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. opposition Labour Party set out its pre-budget pitch, saying that “failed Conservative ideology” left Britain’s economy exposed to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can go back to the same insecure and unequal economy that has been so cruelly exposed by this virus, or we can seize this moment,” Labour leader Keir Starmer is due to say in a speech Thursday, according to pre-released remarks from his office. “That choice will define the budget, and it will define the next election.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is scheduled to announce his budget on March 3, with the country trying to rebound from its deepest recession for more than 300 years. Starmer is due to say the government should reverse planned cuts to the Universal Credit welfare payment, give more funding to local councils and extend the VAT cut for businesses in hospitality and leisure.

“The terrible damage caused by the virus to health and prosperity has been all the worse because the foundations of our society had been weakened over a decade,” Starmer is set to say. “This must now be a moment to think again about the country that we want to be.”

Starmer’s intervention comes as he seeks to inject fresh momentum into his leadership, with recent opinion polls showing Boris Johnson’s Conservatives holding a consistent lead over Labour. Johnson has been boosted by the success of Britain’s coronavirus vaccination program, and has maintained his popularity despite the U.K. recording 118,000 deaths from to the pandemic.

Starmer is also due to spell out a longer-term vision for the economy, focused on investing in “skills, science, universities and manufacturing,” his office said. He will also stress Labour’s commitment to financial responsibility and “not to spend money we can’t afford,” the statement said.

