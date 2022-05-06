(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Labour leader Keir Starmer will be investigated by police over allegations he broke pandemic rules last year by having a take-out curry and beer with aides while campaigning in northern England.

Police in Durham, who had previously concluded that no offense had taken place during the event in April 2021, said Friday it had “significant new information,” according to a statement released via the Press Association agency.

The move comes after intense pressure from Conservative lawmakers and campaigns in Tory-leaning newspapers for the police to take action. Their argument has been bolstered by an image of Starmer in Durham holding a bottle of beer, with people behind him eating from plates of food as the party campaigned for an election in the north east town of Hartlepool.

Starmer has said the image shows a short break from work to grab a meal, which he argues was allowed under Covid regulations. But Conservatives say it is comparable to the birthday gathering on June 19, 2020 that the prime minister, his wife Carrie Johnson, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak received fines for, after police found they broke the lockdown rules.

Receiving a fine would be a major setback for Starmer, who has repeatedly called on Johnson to resign over the “partygate” scandal.

“We’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are, and we remain clear that no rules were broken,” a Labour spokesperson said in an email.

Even though the food was eaten at about 10 p.m. on a Friday, Starmer has said it was a brief takeout between work meetings. The rules at the time stated that indoor gatherings were only legal if “reasonably necessary” for a campaign. Starmer says that as restaurants were closed, it was the only way of eating.

The attention on Starmer provided a much needed distraction for Johnson as he digested the loss of three totemic London councils to Labour. The Conservatives shed seats across England, but the result was not as bad as predicted for Johnson, while Labour struggled to make gains outside the capital.

