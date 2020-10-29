(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s opposition Labour Party suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn after he failed to accept in full the findings of a report into anti-Semitism within the party.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said Thursday that Labour breached the Equality Act through its handling of complaints of anti-Jewish prejudice while Corbyn was leader.

“In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation,” a Labour spokesperson said. “He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party.”

