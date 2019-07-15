(Bloomberg) -- A U.K. parliamentary committee told the government it must publish a delayed review into the role of Huawei Technologies Ltd. by the end of August, saying there could be reasons to ban the Chinese company from Britain’s phone networks.

The Science and Technology Committee said there was no technical reason to ban Huawei entirely from the U.K.’s infrastructure, but the government should formally block it from the most sensitive core of its mobile networks, said committee chairman Norman Lamb in a letter published Monday.

However, there may be ethical or geopolitical grounds to institute a wider ban, he added.

“Huawei has been accused of supplying equipment in Western China that could be enabling serious human rights abuses. The evidence we heard during our evidence session did little to assure us that this is not the case,” said Lamb in an emailed statement.

Publication of the long-awaited review into the telecommunications supply chain -- which includes the role played by Huawei -- has been complicated by the lack of momentum in government since Prime Minister Theresa May announced she was stepping down.

The ruling Conservative Party is due to name its new leader next week, with front-runner Boris Johnson expected to hold off a challenge from Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Seal in London at tseal@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, Thomas Pfeiffer, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.