(Bloomberg) -- British lawmakers will examine how financial services regulations should change after the Brexit transition period ends.

The Treasury Committee’s inquiry into the future of the financial sector will also consider how regulators are funded, how government policy can foster fintech firms and whether the U.K. should open its financial services markets to overseas competition, according to a statement Friday. A similar inquiry began last year but was called off due to the general election.

“We’ll examine how the sector can best take advantage of the new trading environment, what regulatory changes should be made, and what role Parliament should play in influencing and scrutinizing such changes,” said Mel Stride, chair of the committee.

