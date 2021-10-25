(Bloomberg) -- Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he is “leaning towards” mandatory Covid vaccinations for National Health Service staff, after revealing around 100,000 are not protected.

“If they haven’t got vaccinated by now, then there is an issue about patient safety and that’s something the government will take very seriously,” Javid told Sky News on Monday. Regulations could come in within weeks, not months, he said.

