The U.K. lengthened the self-isolation period for coronavirus patients to 10 days from seven as health authorities seek to prevent a renewed surge in cases of the disease.

The change in guidance was issued on Thursday by England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and is effective immediately. It is based on evidence that people can still be infectious 7-9 days after first showing symptoms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a resurgence of coronavirus across Europe and urged the public to be “vigilant.” Ministers are trying to protect the National Health Service by stamping out local outbreaks and ensuring the level of the disease remains as low as possible.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier told the BBC it’s possible the U.K. will add more countries to its quarantine list in the coming days, with the government concerned about rising infections in parts of Europe.

“We want to do everything we possibly can to protect people here,” Hancock told the BBC. “The virus moves fast and so must we.”

