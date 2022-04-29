(Bloomberg) -- U.K. food manufacturers can substitute sunflower oil with alternative vegetable oils to ease a supply shortage due to the Ukraine war, the country’s food regulator said.

Companies are scrabbling for edible oils used in everything from food to soap and cosmetics, after Ukraine’s sunflower-oil market -- the world’s largest -- was cut off by Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile Indonesia, which ships about a third of the world’s edible oil cargoes, just banned palm oil exports.

The U.K. Food Standards Agency is now allowing companies to use fully refined palm, coconut, and soybean oil in the place of sunflower oil, but producers are expected to provide accurate labeling as soon as possible. It has already done the same for rapeseed oil.

France is allowing companies to apply for permission to change recipes without changing labeling for up to 6 months. Companies advertising their products as palm- or GM-free would have to change labeling if that is no longer the case, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.