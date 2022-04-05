(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s LGBT Business Champion resigned on Tuesday in protest at the government’s exclusion of transgender people from its plan to ban conversion therapy.

Iain Anderson, who was appointed to the new role in September, collaborated with business to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people at work. Politics that creates “dividing lines between LGB people and trans people will never be my approach,” he wrote in a resignation letter he posted on Twitter.

Just a week earlier, Anderson had told the LGBTQ community that the government was pursuing a trans-inclusive approach to policy. “Trust and belief in the government’s overall commitment to LGBT+ rights has been damaged,” he said in the letter posted on Twitter.

The Conservative Party’s plan to exclude transgender people from the conversion therapy ban led on Monday to more than 80 organizations withdrawing from the government’s first global LGBTQ event in June.

