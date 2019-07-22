(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Liberal Democrats elected Jo Swinson as leader as the party bids to capitalize on a surge in the polls driven by opposition to Brexit among pro-European voters.

The selection of Swinson, 39, marks a generational shift in the Liberal Democrats as she takes over from 76-year-old Vince Cable. The party’s deputy leader since 2017, Swinson now becomes its first female leader, having defeated former Energy Secretary Ed Davey in a ballot of party members.

The Liberal Democrats have campaigned for a second referendum on Brexit ever since the first in 2016, arguing that voters should have a say on whatever deal the U.K. reaches with Brussels. That stance has seen them gain ground on both the main opposition Labour Party and the ruling Conservatives in Remain-leaning areas. In May’s European Parliament elections, the Liberal Democrats beat both main parties, securing 20% of the vote and trailing only Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in our politics,” Swinson told the BBC last month. “The two-party structure is fracturing, and there is a real appetite for a liberal movement.”

Swinson won back her Dumbartonshire East seat in 2017, two years after losing it to the Scottish National Party. She’d previously held it since 2005. She was a junior minister for two-and-a-half years when the Liberal Democrats were in a coalition government with the Conservatives from 2010 to 2015.

She will have to build the party up from a base of just 12 members of Parliament, down from a high of 62 in 2005. The Liberal Democrats were punished by voters in the 2015 general election following their coalition with the Tories, winning just 8 seats before rebounding slightly two years later.

