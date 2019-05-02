(Bloomberg) -- Early results in England’s local elections suggested voters were turning their backs on both the main parties amid frustration over Brexit.

With 63 of 248 English councils having declared their results early Friday, Labour had lost 52 seats, and the Conservatives had lost 111. The winners were smaller parties, principally the Liberal Democrats, and independent candidates.

“Turnouts are low,” Conservative member of Parliament Bernard Jenkin told the BBC. “We find a lot of resistance to both the main parties on the doorstep. A lot of voters are turning to protest parties, and we’re not expecting a good result.”

More than 8,000 council seats are up for grabs in mainly rural parts of England. Not all local votes are held at the same time, and this year’s batch are predominantly Conservative-held.

The usual pattern in local elections is for the party in national government to lose seats, and electoral analysts expected the Conservatives to be 400 to 800 councillors down by the time counting finished. If Labour is unable to pick up hundreds of these, it will suggest that leader Jeremy Corbyn’s attempt to straddle both sides of the Brexit fence is putting voters off.

Brexit has dominated the national political debate for months. Prime Minister Theresa May has tried to position the Conservatives as an explicitly pro-Brexit party, but found herself under fire from some of her own MPs, as well as some rival parties, as seeking an insufficiently strong departure from the European Union.

Labour meanwhile has sought to appeal to voters on both sides, promising to take Britain out of the EU while also hinting it could support a referendum on Brexit. “Labour’s message is trying to appeal to both sides, and in that sense it’s complex,” the party’s trade spokesman, Barry Gardiner told the BBC.

He said many in Labour continued to oppose Brexit, “and their voice has also been heard. And if a party is seen to be speaking with two voices, it’s very difficult to communicate the policy.”

