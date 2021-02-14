(Bloomberg) --

A group of lockdown-skeptic MPs told U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson that coronavirus restrictions in the country must be entirely lifted by the end of April, Sky News reported.

The Covid Recovery Group has written to Johnson saying there will be “no justification” for restrictions to continue once all people over 50 have been offered inoculation against the virus, according to Sky.

More than 60 backbench Conservative MPs are understood to have backed the letter, which argues that the prime minister commit to a timetable for ending lockdown, the news service said.

